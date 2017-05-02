Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 Things Keeping You From Marriage – A Fan’s Open Letter to Linda Ikeji

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The concerned fan wrote below:   Before I start, please note that I am big Linda fan, and I hope she gets to read this. The two things that are stopping her from getting a husband is two major criteria of her in what she wants in man, which are that- He must be richer …

The post 2 Things Keeping You From Marriage – A Fan’s Open Letter to Linda Ikeji appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.