20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide – Malay Mail Online
|
Malay Mail Online
|
20 sentenced to prison for deadly 2015 China landslide
Malay Mail Online
The landslide killed at least 165 people. — Reuters picBEIJING, May 6 — Chinese courts have sentenced 19 government officials and one business leader to prison for up to 20 years for their roles in a landslide which killed more than 70 people. The …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!