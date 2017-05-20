20-year-old man bags 6 months for knife-point phone, ATM card robbery

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court on Monday in Lagos sentenced 20-year-old Jamiu Saheed to six months imprisonment after he was found guilty of robbing a woman at knife-point. The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, who pronounced the verdict, convicted Jamiu for conspiracy and stealing a phone, an ATM card and N8,850 cash all valued at N26,850. […]

