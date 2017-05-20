20-year-old man to be executed for renouncing Islam, insulting Prophet Mohammed
A Saudi Arabian man, Ahmad Al-Shamri, who renounced Islamic religion and made disparaging remarks about prophet Mohammed has been sentenced to death. The attention of the country’s authorities was drawn towards Al-Shamri in 2014 after he uploaded some videos reflecting his views on social media. He was subsequently arrested on charges of atheism and blasphemy, […]
