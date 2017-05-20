20-year-old man to be executed for renouncing Islam, insulting Prophet Mohammed

A Saudi Arabian man, Ahmad Al-Shamri, who renounced Islamic religion and made disparaging remarks about prophet Mohammed has been sentenced to death. The attention of the country’s authorities was drawn towards Al-Shamri in 2014 after he uploaded some videos reflecting his views on social media. He was subsequently arrested on charges of atheism and blasphemy, […]

20-year-old man to be executed for renouncing Islam, insulting Prophet Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

