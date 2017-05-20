20-yr-old shoots 27-yr-old flatmate dead in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A 20-year-old boy, Gbadamosi, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing his 27-year-old roommate, Michael.

It was learned that the suspect reportedly shot the deceased, who was sleeping, with a locally-made pistol last Saturday evening at Mamu area of Awa Ijebu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, while confirming the killing in a statement, said: “The gunshot attracted other occupants of the house to the scene and they quickly alerted the police. The DPO of Awa Ijebu Division led his men to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of a notorious gang of bandits terrorising the area, and the deceased has accosted him on one or two occasions, while the suspect was returning home late.

“It was the fear that the deceased may exposé him that prompted him to snuff life out of him. He has given useful information to the police, which will help in nabbing other members of his group.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to FSARS for discrete investigation, while the body has been deposited in the morgue for post-mortem examination.”

