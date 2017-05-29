200 Nigerian insurance chieftains, 650 others at Uganda conference

Stories by Favour Nnabugwu, Reporting from Kampala

THE 44th session African Insurance Organization (AIO) in Kampala, Uganda just ended recorded participation of about 200 insurance chief executive officers from Nigeria and 650 other participants from around the world.

The session was opened by the Vice-President of Uganda, Mr. Edward Ssekandi, who represented the President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The 200 Nigerian insurance industry delegates were drawn from the underwriting arms, insurance brokers, loss adjusters with past and serving CEOs in attendance led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari and the ex-Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Fola Daniel. The AIO Secretary-General, Nigeria’s Prisca Gbemisola Soares, had said at the 43rd general assembly and conference in Marrakech, Morocco, last year, “The Africa Insurance Barometer offers a succinct summary of the key regional insurance market data and highlights the relevant trends and developments of our industry”. It will be recalled that the Nigeria’s Prisca Gbemisola Soares won the hearts the AIO governing board because of the transformation her administration brought to the fore of the African Organisation. She is running her third term in office as the Secretary General of the African Insurance Organization (AIO) with headquarters in Cameroon.

