200 Nigerians benefit from US leadership programme

No fewer than about 200 nominated Nigerians had in the last five years benefitted from the U. S. International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP), according to a retired U.S. official.

Ms Bene Uche, who retired as a Senior Cultural Staff from the U. S.Consulate-General in Lagos, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Uche, who commenced her retirement from the U. S. Government Service last month, said that the beneficiaries were nominated individuals and institutions from across Nigeria.

“Let me say that the U. S. International Visitors Leadership Programme (IVLP) is a programme that has been of immense benefit to many Nigerians.

“This is a programme that has really enabled Nigerian professionalsand leaders from different fields to liaise with their U. S. counterparts for a period of two to three weeks.

“In the last five years, we had carefully nominated about 200 outstanding Nigerians, from different fields across the country for this international programme,’’ she said.

According to her, the participation of Nigerians in the U. S. IVLP has continued to transform the lives of the beneficiaries, as well as having multiplier effects on their communities and professions.

Uche, who could not hide her joy at how the programme had been beneficial to the nominees, urged them to also transfer their knowledge and experience s to other Nigerians.

She also said that the programme had over the years also become a channel for promoting U.S./Nigeria bilateral relations.

Uche, who joined the U. S. Service in 1986, as a Culture Affairs Assistant, said that her guiding principle while in service, had been openness, creativity, commitment and a good sense of judgment in the selection of qualified Nigerians for various programmes.

