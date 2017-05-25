200 PDP members defect to APC in Delta

NO fewer than 2000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, including, Hon. Fidelis Akewhore have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. The defection took place during a meeting presided over by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Isoko, Sir Godwin Dimwabor. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

