200 Sokoto girls, others to study Medicine abroad – Gov. Tambuwal
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, says his administration has concluded plans to send 200 students to India and other countries to study medicine. The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that Tambuwal made the disclosure in Sokoto on Monday night at a media parley to commemorate the 2017 Democracy Day.
