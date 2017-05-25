2000 students vie for FAB-5 U13 football championship



About 2000 students from public schools in Lagos will be competing for the final of FAB-5 U-13 five-aside football challenge billed to kick off on May 26 at the Campos Mini Stadium.

This year’s edition, which coincides with the Children’s Day celebrations, will attract 16 screened schools from the state’s five educational districts, with the winners slated to receive prizes. The outstanding players will be enrolled into the FCBESCOLA Academy, an FC Barcelona soccer school in Lagos.

The Project Manager of Pet-Bamok Limited, Dare Amokeodo said the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has promised its backing, as the project drives LSSC’s vision of grassroots sports development.

He said the country needs to invest in the youth to create an enabling environment for them to discover their potential, just as stars like Anthony Joshua, Dele Alli, Alex Iwobi and many other Nigerians in diaspora were given the chance to do likewise.

“We will continue to reach out to private organisations to support our grassroots initiatives and sports in general in order to assist the development of our young people,” said Amokeodo.

Speaking on the competition, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports, Deji Tinubu, said: “LSSC is supporting FAB-5 with the logistics that they require to pull off the competition because we believe in creating opportunities for young people across our state to show their talent and be discovered.”

