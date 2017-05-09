2012 Fuel subsidy fraud: SSS video shows ‘Farouk Lawan receiving bribe from Otedola’ – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
2012 Fuel subsidy fraud: SSS video shows 'Farouk Lawan receiving bribe from Otedola'
NAIJ.COM
… – His encounter with Mr. Otedola allegedly involving the exchange of over $600,000 was a “sting operation” to collect evidence. The State Security Service, SSS, on Tuesday presented a video evidence at the FCT High Court, Lugbe, where businessman, …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!