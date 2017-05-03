Pages Navigation Menu

2016 Budget: NASS To Probe Alleged Diversion Of N7.2bn By IGP

Posted on May 3, 2017

Indication emerged yesterday that the National Assembly will re-open investigations into  alleged  violation of the 2016 Appropriation Act and the Fiscal Responsibility Act in the utilisation of about N7.2 billion by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris.
Although, the House of Representatives is already conducting investigation into the allegations,  and IGP Idris, appeared before the House Committee on Police Affairs, both chambers are set to revisit the matter in view of its sensitive nature.
The House had on January 12 summoned the IGP over the amount, which was meant for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 102 police stations and the purchase of 10 units of Armoured Personnel Carriers
(APCs).
The green chambers  specifically accused the IGP of diverting N1.2 billion to purchase 64 Toyota Hiace commuter vehicles instead of 10 armoured personnel carriers for the Nigeria Police Force approved in the Appropriation Act of 2016.
The lawmakers also accused the IGP of misapplying N6 billion meant for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 102 police stations nationwide.
The House, while adopting the motion by the member representing
Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency of Anambra State,   Gabriel Onyewife noted  that while the N6 billion was diverted for other use, the N1.2 billion was “diverted for the purchase of 64 Toyota Hiace commuter vehicles without the approval of the National Assembly.”
However, the investigative hearing was conducted behind closed doors when the  IGP appeared before the panel, but the chairman of the committee,  Hon. Haliru Dauda Jika confirmed that the  IGP appeared but declined  further details on the matter.

