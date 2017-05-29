2016 suicide attempt: Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tee Billz admits ‘I lost my mind’

By Benjamin Njoku

BARELY one year after, he attempted to take his own life, Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tee Billz, has opened up on the ugly incident, blaming his breakdown on the “loss of his mind.”

Speaking in a recent interview with Linda Ikeji TV, Tee Billz revealed that before the supposed suicide attempt, he realized that something was wrong with him as he couldn’t help himself. Going down memory lane, he blamed most of the actions on his upbringing.

He said,“I waas that guy that growing up, I couldn’t eat three square meals per day. It’s lack of fulfilment because I pushed myself too hard. It got to a point I didn’t want to be around people. I just wanted to be on my own. I was so messed up in my head. I was trying to use things to get away from my head. At some point in my life, I depended on alcohol to get through.”

Tunji admitted that he was somebody that lost his mind, adding, “Nothing was interesting to me at one point.”

On when he started having suicidal thoughts, TeeBiiz said, “It was actually three to four months before my incident. Everyone around me, that is the closest people to me, they knew it. I even had a conversation with them that ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I feel like killing myself.’ They didn’t know what to do, they weren’t informed or educated.”

According to Tee Billz, one good thing that happened to him after the ugly incident was that he had discovered his own value and purpose in life. “I just want to be me and enjoy life. I am my own best friend now.”

Recall that Tiwa’s two year-old marriage to TeeBillz went sour in April, last year, after her husband ‘s rant on Instagram where he accused Tiwa Savage of infidelity and witchcraft before attempting to commit suicide. But in reaction, the mother of one granted a 45 minutes interview in which she made shocking revelations about her husband.

However, Teebillz has maintained that his marriage to Tiwa Savage remains strong despite his initial mistakes.

The post 2016 suicide attempt: Tiwa Savage’s husband, Tee Billz admits ‘I lost my mind’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

