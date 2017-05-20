2016/2017 NLO: Crime Busters whip Abia Warriors Feeders 2 – 0

Crime Busters FC, Enugu, on Friday defeated Abia Warriors Feeders 2 – 0 in the South-East zone of the ongoing 2016/2017 Nation-wide League One (NLO).

The tension-packed match, witnessed by over 1,000 football fans, was played at the Cathedral (Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu).

The home team, Crime Busters, got their first goal at the 27th minute of play following a good ball finishing by its striker, Ifeanyi Aninwene.

The police team pulled another surprise in the 88th minute when its midfielder, John Nnam, scored through a direct free-kick, which was played from outside the 18 yard goal box.

The visiting team, however, fought hard throughout the game, especially at the second half but luck was not on their side.

The Team Co-ordinator of Crime Busters, Ben Chidozie, said that his boys gave a good account of themselves.

“They adhered strictly to the game plan as well as held the midfield tight throughout the game.

“However, finishing the ball at the opponent’s net was our greatest challenge today.

“We lost a lot of chances to enhance our goal aggregate in the ongoing league,’’ Chidozie said.

He, however, lauded the teeming football fans that came to cheer Crime Busters to victory.

The Team Manager of Abia Warriors Feeders, Chidiebere Madu, however, was full of rage against his players for conceding the 88 minute goal.

NAN reports that Crime Busters is now having four points and two goals from two games played so far.

The hard fighting police team was held to a goalless draw by Enyimba Feeders FC in Aba last week.

