2016/2017 NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship List Of Successful Shortlisted Candidates Released – (Check Your Name)

Total Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI), in pursuance of its Corporate Social Respectability under the OML130 Asset, is pleased to offer the under listed students, an award of the 2016/2017 NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship following their performance at the Scholarship Selection.

Test conducted on Saturday December 3rd, 2016 at various centers across the Country. Successful candidates shall be contacted through their email addresses, while hardcopies shall be sent by courier to the of fice of the Dean of Students Affairs of their Institution. Total will enter into correspondence with only the shortlisted successful candidates.

Below is the list of successful candidates who passed the test for 2016/2017 NNPC/Total National Merit Scholarship:

Click Here To View The List (PDF)

