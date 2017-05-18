2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be hosted at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas on Thursday May 18th. The AT&T Byron Nelson 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am local time.

The 156 player strong field for the AT&T Byron Nelson have been paired into 52 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times

The AT&T Byron Nelson 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Carl Pettersson Jason Bohn Tim Wilkinson 7:10 AM Brendon Todd Chad Collins Mark Hubbard 7:20 AM Freddie Jacobson Greg Owen Ryan Blaum 7:30 AM Billy Hurley III Matt Every Robert Streb 7:40 AM Russell Henley Billy Horschel Gary Woodland 7:50 AM James Hahn Charley Hoffman Danny Lee 8:00 AM Jhonattan Vegas Greg Chalmers Brian Stuard 8:10 AM Ken Duke Boo Weekley Ricky Barnes 8:20 AM John Huh Will MacKenzie Daniel Summerhays 8:30 AM Harris English Charlie Beljan Ollie Schniederjans 8:40 AM Kevin Tway Brett Drewitt Stuart Deane 8:50 AM Tyler Aldridge Sebastian Munoz Joel Dahmen 9:00 AM Bobby Gates Jonathan Randolph Paul Earnest 12:00 PM Scott Brown Anirban Lahiri Byeong Hun An 12:10 PM Y.E. Yang Spencer Levin J.J. Spaun 12:20 PM Ryan Palmer Shane Bertsch Cameron Percy 12:30 PM Alex Cejka Brian Gay Ernie Els 12:40 PM Dustin Johnson Cody Gribble Louis Oosthuizen 12:50 PM Sergio Garcia Patrick Reed Jason Day 1:00 PM Peter Malnati Nick Watney Keegan Bradley 1:10 PM Geoff Ogilvy Matt Jones Bob Estes 1:20 PM Chris Stroud Whee Kim C.T. Pan 1:30 PM Robert Garrigus Cameron Tringale Ryo Ishikawa 1:40 PM Bryson DeChambeau Miguel Angel Carballo Kramer Hickok 1:50 PM Bobby Wyatt Nicholas Lindheim Fabrizio Zanotti 2:00 PM Ryan Armour Rick Lamb Austin Smotherman 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Bud Cauley Sung Kang Steve Wheatcroft 7:10 AM Morgan Hoffmann Jamie Lovemark Brett Stegmaier 7:20 AM Ben Crane Martin Flores Dominic Bozzelli 7:30 AM D.A. Points Rod Pampling Charl Schwartzel 7:40 AM Jason Dufner Brooks Koepka Ian Poulter 7:50 AM Jordan Spieth Brandt Snedeker Matt Kuchar 8:00 AM Marc Leishman Smylie Kaufman Nick Taylor 8:10 AM Chez Reavie Jason Kokrak Patrick Rodgers 8:20 AM Angel Cabrera Seung-Yul Noh Michael Kim 8:30 AM John Merrick Chad Campbell Shawn Stefani 8:40 AM Max Homa Xander Schauffele Ben Polland 8:50 AM Seamus Power Ryan Brehm Zack Sucher 9:00 AM Brad Fritsch Steven Alker Trey Mullinax 12:00 PM Scott Stallings Michael Thompson John Peterson 12:10 PM Bryce Molder Graham DeLaet Kelly Kraft 12:20 PM Zac Blair Michael Putnam J.T. Poston 12:30 PM Tony Finau J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair 12:40 PM Ryan Moore Steven Bowditch J.B. Holmes 12:50 PM Hudson Swafford Scott Piercy Hunter Mahan 1:00 PM Rory Sabbatini Andres Gonzales Andrew Loupe 1:10 PM Stuart Appleby Tag Ridings Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 1:20 PM Kyle Reifers Tyrone Van Aswegen Grayson Murray 1:30 PM Tom Hoge Brian Campbell Beau Hossler 1:40 PM Sam Saunders Julian Etulain Robby Shelton 1:50 PM Willy Wilcox Mark Anderson Alex Moon 2:00 PM Brandon Hagy Richy Werenski Sean Kelly

