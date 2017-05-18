Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 1 of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will be hosted at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas on Thursday May 18th. The AT&T Byron Nelson 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am local time.

The 156 player strong field for the AT&T Byron Nelson have been paired into 52 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times

The AT&T Byron Nelson 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:00 AM Carl Pettersson Jason Bohn Tim Wilkinson
7:10 AM Brendon Todd Chad Collins Mark Hubbard
7:20 AM Freddie Jacobson Greg Owen Ryan Blaum
7:30 AM Billy Hurley III Matt Every Robert Streb
7:40 AM Russell Henley Billy Horschel Gary Woodland
7:50 AM James Hahn Charley Hoffman Danny Lee
8:00 AM Jhonattan Vegas Greg Chalmers Brian Stuard
8:10 AM Ken Duke Boo Weekley Ricky Barnes
8:20 AM John Huh Will MacKenzie Daniel Summerhays
8:30 AM Harris English Charlie Beljan Ollie Schniederjans
8:40 AM Kevin Tway Brett Drewitt Stuart Deane
8:50 AM Tyler Aldridge Sebastian Munoz Joel Dahmen
9:00 AM Bobby Gates Jonathan Randolph Paul Earnest
12:00 PM Scott Brown Anirban Lahiri Byeong Hun An
12:10 PM Y.E. Yang Spencer Levin J.J. Spaun
12:20 PM Ryan Palmer Shane Bertsch Cameron Percy
12:30 PM Alex Cejka Brian Gay Ernie Els
12:40 PM Dustin Johnson Cody Gribble Louis Oosthuizen
12:50 PM Sergio Garcia Patrick Reed Jason Day
1:00 PM Peter Malnati Nick Watney Keegan Bradley
1:10 PM Geoff Ogilvy Matt Jones Bob Estes
1:20 PM Chris Stroud Whee Kim C.T. Pan
1:30 PM Robert Garrigus Cameron Tringale Ryo Ishikawa
1:40 PM Bryson DeChambeau Miguel Angel Carballo Kramer Hickok
1:50 PM Bobby Wyatt Nicholas Lindheim Fabrizio Zanotti
2:00 PM Ryan Armour Rick Lamb Austin Smotherman
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
7:00 AM Bud Cauley Sung Kang Steve Wheatcroft
7:10 AM Morgan Hoffmann Jamie Lovemark Brett Stegmaier
7:20 AM Ben Crane Martin Flores Dominic Bozzelli
7:30 AM D.A. Points Rod Pampling Charl Schwartzel
7:40 AM Jason Dufner Brooks Koepka Ian Poulter
7:50 AM Jordan Spieth Brandt Snedeker Matt Kuchar
8:00 AM Marc Leishman Smylie Kaufman Nick Taylor
8:10 AM Chez Reavie Jason Kokrak Patrick Rodgers
8:20 AM Angel Cabrera Seung-Yul Noh Michael Kim
8:30 AM John Merrick Chad Campbell Shawn Stefani
8:40 AM Max Homa Xander Schauffele Ben Polland
8:50 AM Seamus Power Ryan Brehm Zack Sucher
9:00 AM Brad Fritsch Steven Alker Trey Mullinax
12:00 PM Scott Stallings Michael Thompson John Peterson
12:10 PM Bryce Molder Graham DeLaet Kelly Kraft
12:20 PM Zac Blair Michael Putnam J.T. Poston
12:30 PM Tony Finau J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair
12:40 PM Ryan Moore Steven Bowditch J.B. Holmes
12:50 PM Hudson Swafford Scott Piercy Hunter Mahan
1:00 PM Rory Sabbatini Andres Gonzales Andrew Loupe
1:10 PM Stuart Appleby Tag Ridings Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
1:20 PM Kyle Reifers Tyrone Van Aswegen Grayson Murray
1:30 PM Tom Hoge Brian Campbell Beau Hossler
1:40 PM Sam Saunders Julian Etulain Robby Shelton
1:50 PM Willy Wilcox Mark Anderson Alex Moon
2:00 PM Brandon Hagy Richy Werenski Sean Kelly

The post 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Round 1 Tee Times & Player appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.