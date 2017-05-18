2017 Batch A Orientation course starts 23rd May – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the 2017 Batch A orientation course starts on Tuesday, 23rd May to Monday, 12th June, 2017 nationwide

The NYSC according to information on its web site which says ‘Attention Prospective Corps Members:The 2017 Batch A Orientation Course will commence on 23rd May and end on 12th June, 2017’.

The NYSC enjoined Batch A 2017 prospective corps members to start printing their call up letters and those who did not subscribe for online printing should go their institutions of graduation.

NYSC Mobilization Time Table For 2017 Batch A

S/NO Event Date

1 Briefing/Sensitization of Final year students/prospective corps Members. 4th – 16th April 2017

2 Display of list of all approved programmes for institutions on NYSC portal for cross checking feedback. 3rd – 7th April 2017

3 Collation of Prospective Corps Members’ Data by Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) 3rd – 9th April 2017

4 Submission/Uploading of Senate/Academic Board Approved Result for Full/Part-Time Graduates and Revalidation Lists by CPIs 10th – 19th April 2017

5 Uploading of Corrected Lists by Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) 10th – 19th April 2017

6 On-line Registration by Foreign and locally Trained Nigerian Graduates 20th April to 15th May 2017

7 Entertainment of complaints from Prospective Corps Members by the state Deployment and Relocation officers and NYSC Help Lines/Desks 20th April to 15th May 2017

8 Forwarding of Complaints to Mobilisation Dept by State Deployment and Relocation officers 20th April to 15th May 2017

9 Deployment and printing of call-up letters by ICT department 16th – 17th May, 2017

10 Notification/On-line Printing of Call-up Letters/delivery of call-up letters to institutions 18th – 23rd May, 2017

11 Online printing of deployment disposition by Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) 18th – 23rd May, 2017

12 2017 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Course 23rd May – 12th June, 2017

When you eventually receive your call-up letter either via email or institution, make sure you read it very well, at least three(3) times before printing it out.

The post 2017 Batch A Orientation course starts 23rd May – NYSC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

