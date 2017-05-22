2017 #BBMAs: Drake breaks Record as He claims 13 Awards | See Full List of Winners

Drake was the big winner at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. In fact, the rapper took home 13 awards, making him the artist with the most in a single year, beating Adele‘s record of 12. Nigerian superstar Wizkid was also one of the winners on the night as his “One Dance” collaboration with Drake & […]

The post 2017 #BBMAs: Drake breaks Record as He claims 13 Awards | See Full List of Winners appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

