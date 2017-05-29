2017 BMW PGA Championship Results & Leaderboard
Chris Wood has won the 2017 BMW PGA Championship with a 2 shot lead and a score of 11 under par at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water.
2017 BMW PGA Championship Results
The 2017 BMW PGA Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Postions
|Players
|Total Stokes
|Scores
|1st
|Alex Noren
|277
|-11
|2nd
|Francesco Molinari
|279
|-9
|3rd
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|280
|-8
|3rd
|Henrik Stenson
|280
|-8
|3rd
|Hideto Tanihara
|280
|-8
|6th
|Graeme Storm
|281
|-7
|6th
|Shane Lowry
|281
|-7
|6th
|Andrew Dodt
|281
|-7
|9th
|Dean Burmester
|282
|-6
|9th
|Ross Fisher
|282
|-6
|9th
|Branden Grace
|282
|-6
|12th
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|283
|-5
|12th
|Justin Rose
|283
|-5
|14th
|Alexander Bjork
|284
|-4
|14th
|Jaco Van Zyl
|284
|-4
|14th
|Thomas Pieters
|284
|-4
|14th
|Nino Bertasio
|284
|-4
|14th
|Scott Jamieson
|284
|-4
|14th
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|284
|-4
|14th
|Lee Westwood
|284
|-4
|21st
|Peter Hanson
|285
|-3
|21st
|Stephen Gallacher
|285
|-3
|21st
|Andrew Johnston
|285
|-3
|24th
|Pablo Larrazabal
|286
|-2
|24th
|Scott Hend
|286
|-2
|24th
|Victor Dubuisson
|286
|-2
|24th
|Byeong Hun An
|286
|-2
|24th
|Joost Luiten
|286
|-2
|24th
|Maximilian Kieffer
|286
|-2
|30th
|ChinaHao-tong Li
|287
|-1
|30th
|Matteo Manassero
|287
|-1
|30th
|Paul Dunne (a)
|287
|-1
|30th
|Andrew Sullivan
|287
|-1
|30th
|Soren Kjeldsen
|287
|-1
|30th
|Florian Fritsch
|287
|-1
|30th
|Bernd Wiesberger
|287
|-1
|30th
|Peter Uihlein
|287
|-1
|30th
|Richie Ramsay
|287
|-1
|30th
|Tyrrell Hatton
|287
|-1
|40th
|Bernd Ritthammer
|288
|E
|40th
|Ian Poulter
|288
|E
|40th
|Anthony Wall
|288
|E
|40th
|Paul Peterson
|288
|E
|40th
|Jorge Campillo
|288
|E
|40th
|Oliver Fisher
|288
|E
|40th
|Jordan Smith
|288
|E
|40th
|Bradley Dredge
|288
|E
|48th
|David Howell
|289
|1
|49th
|Chris Wood
|290
|2
|49th
|David Drysdale
|290
|2
|51st
|David Horsey
|291
|3
|51st
|Ernie Els
|291
|3
|51st
|Alexander Levy
|291
|3
|54th
|Thongchai Jaidee
|292
|4
|54th
|Daniel Brooks
|292
|4
|54th
|Niclas Fasth
|292
|4
|57th
|Thomas Bjorn
|293
|5
|58th
|Danny Willett
|294
|6
|58th
|Johan Carlsson
|294
|6
|58th
|S.s.p Chawrasia
|294
|6
|58th
|Benjamin Herbert
|294
|6
|62nd
|Mikko Ilonen
|296
|8
|62nd
|Gregory Bourdy
|296
|8
|64th
|Sebastien Gros
|299
|11
|65th
|Luke Donald
|300
|12
|66th
|Romain Wattel
|301
|13
