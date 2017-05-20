Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Budget Anxiety: Osinbajo can assent – Ita Enang

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Anxiety over the fate of 2017 budget earlier passed by both houses of the National Assembly doused weekend as the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo finally receives details of the money bill for assent. By the receipt, Friday afternoon it puts to rest the apprehension over the final consent and signing of the money bill by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.