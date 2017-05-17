2017 budget at risk as FG incurs N404b deficit in Feb – Vanguard
2017 budget at risk as FG incurs N404b deficit in Feb
LAGOS — In spite of increase in federally-collected revenue, buoyed by increase in crude oil price, the Federal Government recorded a deficit of N404 billion for the month of February, 2017. The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, disclosed this in its …
FG's Revenue Rises by 20.4% in February
