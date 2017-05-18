Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Budget: Cleric predicts economic turn-around for Nigeria

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Budget | 0 comments

A Cleric, Pastor David Omorinoye, has predicted that the nation’s economy would witness unprecedented turnaround with the passage and signing of the 2017 budget. Omorinoye, who is the President of Irepodun Local Government chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kwara, gave the prophecy during the church special prayer service in Omu-Aran on Thursday.…

The post 2017 Budget: Cleric predicts economic turn-around for Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.