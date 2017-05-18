2017 Budget: Cleric predicts economic turn-around for Nigeria

A Cleric, Pastor David Omorinoye, has predicted that the nation’s economy would witness unprecedented turnaround with the passage and signing of the 2017 budget. Omorinoye, who is the President of Irepodun Local Government chapter of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Kwara, gave the prophecy during the church special prayer service in Omu-Aran on Thursday.…

