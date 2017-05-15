2017 budget: Fresh rift looms between Presidency, NASS

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

A fresh row may be in the offing between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government over the 2017 budget.

This is because the Presidency appears not to be in a hurry to assent to the 2017 appropriation bill, which the National Assembly passed late last week, Vanguard learnt from a top federal official last night.

One of the top officials of the federal government expressed fear that the budget had been ‘altered’ in many ways by the lawmakers after spending more than five months deliberating on the document.

More details soon

The post 2017 budget: Fresh rift looms between Presidency, NASS appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

