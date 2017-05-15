Pages Navigation Menu

2017 budget: Fresh rift looms between Presidency, NASS

Posted on May 15, 2017

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor
A fresh row may be in the offing between the Executive and the Legislative arms of government over the 2017 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari (M) presents the 2017 National Budget to a joint session of the National Assembly at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday.

This is because the Presidency appears not to be in a hurry to assent to the 2017 appropriation bill, which the National Assembly passed late last week, Vanguard learnt from a top federal official last night.

One of the top officials of the federal government expressed fear that the budget had been ‘altered’ in many ways by the lawmakers after spending more than five months deliberating on the document.

More details soon

