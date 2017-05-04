2017 budget is not ready – Senate
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has stated that the 2017 Appropriation Bill is not ready and doesn’t know when it will be laid before the National Assembly. Reports had it that the document would be laid today, but Senator Abdullahi, who is also a member of the Senate Committee…
