2017 Budget: Osinbajo Don’t delay signing-Bishop Kupolati

The Bishop of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, Dr Ezekiel Ikupolati, has advised the acting President Yemi Osinbajo to quickly scrutinise and sign the the 2017 budget into law.

Kupolati gave the advice on Tuesday at Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi, during a press conference as part of activities marking the 9th anniversary of the creation of the diocese.

He said the budget was long overdue for implementation, saying Nigerians are yearning for improved living standard.

While decrying the delay in the passage of the budget by the National Assembly, the cleric pleaded with the presidency to quickly commence its implementation.

“Accent to the budget should not be delayed; full implementation must commence.

“I want to advise the Federal Government to constitute post budget committee to monitor and supervise the implementation of the budget,” he said.

The bishop urged Kogi government to pay the outstanding salaries and pensions of civil servants to reduce poverty and stem untimely death among pensioners.

He charged churches in the country to live up to expectations by contributing their quota to nation building, stressing that churches should not be found wanting in critical areas of development.

Kupolati also urged Christians to avoid discrimination and live in peace with members of other faith.

“The church now is too conscious of denomination. There is one God, one spirit and there is need for us to come under one umbrella and speak with one voice,” the cleric said.

On the 9th anniversary of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, the bishop noted that though several successes were recorded, financial challenges had hindered progress.

“The Bishop’s Court is yet to be completed but very soon, our pure water factory will commence production,” he said.

Kupolati said that steps were being taken to boost the spiritual and physical growth of children, youths, women and men in the diocese to enable them contribute to the growth of Christianity and the society.

He said that a stakeholders meeting would hold on May 26 as part of activities marking the 9th anniversary of the diocese.

He said that fund raising for the completion of Bishop’s Court and Pure Water factory would hold on May 27.

The post 2017 Budget: Osinbajo Don’t delay signing-Bishop Kupolati appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

