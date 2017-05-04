Pages Navigation Menu

2017 Budget Senate fails to pass 2017 appropriation bill this week
Pulse Nigeria
Speaking at plenary, Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan stated that the Senate would receive the 2017 budget from its committee on appropriation on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Senators Danjuma Goje and John Enoh who chaired the committee failed to present the …
Senate fails to lay 2017 Budget proposal as promisedGuardian (blog)
Nigeria: Budget 2017 – Senate Rules Out Constitutional CrisisAllAfrica.com

