2017 budget: Why Osinbajo should withhold assent – CACOL
Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has raised alarm over the recently passed 2017 Appropriation bill for the country by the National Assembly. CACOL also appealed to Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, to withhold assent on the bill until proper scrutiny is done to ensure all forms of “paddings” are expunged. In an open letter […]
2017 budget: Why Osinbajo should withhold assent – CACOL
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!