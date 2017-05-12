Pages Navigation Menu

2017 budget will galvanise economic growth —legislator

Posted on May 12, 2017

The 2017 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly will galvanise economic growth and pull the country out of recession, Dr Abubakar Amuda-Kannike, member House of Representatives, has said. Amuda-Kannike (APC-Oyo state), made the statement on Friday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his reaction to the passage…

