2017 Children’s Day: NICO to excite children

The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) on Monday said it would use the forthcoming International Children’s Day slated for May 27, 2017 to educate children on the gains of embracing their cultures and speaking their indigenous languages.

Mr Louis Eriomala, the Lagos Director of NICO, said in Lagos that it was part of activities to inculcate patriotism among children.

Eriomala said the institute annual Children’s Cultural Extravaganza is aimed at teaching children on how to appreciate Nigerian languages, dresses, cuisines, music and dances at all levels of social interaction.

He said this would also promote the culture of peaceful co-existence and unity amongst children from diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds.

He said that it was the statutory mandate of the institute to pass this message across to the children in an exciting ways while they would still catch some fun.

“We want to create a platform to discover young talents in culture and creative arts, and foster a sense of cultural identity, pride and awareness in our children.

“We also want to promote cultural education and scholarship as well as encourage cooperation and healthy competition amongst children from diverse backgrounds.’’

He said that the children would also recite the National Anthem in their indigenous languages; be involved in traditional fashion parade, traditional music and dance.

“The programme will hold on May 25 at the National Theatre, Cinema Hall 1, Iganmu, Lagos, by 10a.m.

“Also, there will be discussions on the importance of indigenous languages to national development, decent dressing and the Nigerian dress culture,’’ he said.

Eriomola said the occasion would provide lots of fun for the children, and advised parents to allow their children to be part of it.

