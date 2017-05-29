2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Results & Leaderboard
Kevin Kisner has won the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the Colonial Country Club.
2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Results
The 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Stokes
|Scores
|1st
|Kevin Kisner
|270
|-10
|2nd
|Jordan Spieth
|271
|-9
|2nd
|Sean O’Hair
|271
|-9
|2nd
|Jon Rahm
|271
|-9
|5th
|Webb Simpson
|272
|-8
|6th
|Danny Lee
|273
|-7
|7th
|Steve Stricker
|274
|-6
|7th
|Brian Harman
|274
|-6
|7th
|Scott Piercy
|274
|-6
|10th
|Stewart Cink
|276
|-4
|10th
|Paul Casey
|276
|-4
|12th
|Morgan Hoffmann
|277
|-3
|12th
|Matt Kuchar
|277
|-3
|12th
|David Lingmerth
|277
|-3
|12th
|Scott Brown
|277
|-3
|12th
|Sergio Garcia
|277
|-3
|12th
|Bill Haas
|277
|-3
|18th
|Vaughn Taylor
|278
|-2
|18th
|Kevin Tway
|278
|-2
|18th
|Kevin Streelman
|278
|-2
|18th
|Ricky Barnes
|278
|-2
|18th
|Kelly Kraft
|278
|-2
|18th
|Jonas Blixt
|278
|-2
|24th
|Ryan Blaum
|279
|-1
|24th
|Brian Stuard
|279
|-1
|24th
|Sam Saunders
|279
|-1
|24th
|Charley Hoffman
|279
|-1
|24th
|Emiliano Grillo
|279
|-1
|29th
|Phil Mickelson
|280
|E
|29th
|Ollie Schniederjans
|280
|E
|29th
|Harris English
|280
|E
|29th
|Tony Finau
|280
|E
|29th
|Graeme McDowell
|280
|E
|34th
|Billy Horschel
|281
|1
|34th
|Chad Campbell
|281
|1
|34th
|Curtis Luck
|281
|1
|34th
|Marc Leishman
|281
|1
|34th
|Brian Gay
|281
|1
|34th
|Robert Streb
|281
|1
|34th
|Meen Whee Kim
|281
|1
|41st
|JT Poston
|282
|2
|41st
|Cody Gribble
|282
|2
|41st
|Bud Cauley
|282
|2
|41st
|Michael Kim
|282
|2
|41st
|Billy Hurley III
|282
|2
|41st
|Chris Stroud
|282
|2
|41st
|Angel Cabrera
|282
|2
|48th
|Xander Schauffele
|283
|3
|48th
|Brandt Snedeker
|283
|3
|48th
|Derek Fathauer
|283
|3
|48th
|Chez Reavie
|283
|3
|48th
|Wesley Bryan
|283
|3
|53rd
|Nick Watney
|284
|4
|53rd
|Yuta Ikeda
|284
|4
|53rd
|Geoff Ogilvy
|284
|4
|53rd
|Adam Hadwin
|284
|4
|57th
|Ben Martin
|285
|5
|57th
|Graham DeLaet
|285
|5
|57th
|Michael Thompson
|285
|5
|57th
|Sung-hoon Kang
|285
|5
|61st
|William McGirt
|286
|6
|61st
|Nick Taylor
|286
|6
|63rd
|Patton Kizzire
|287
|7
|63rd
|Scott Stallings
|287
|7
The post 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Results & Leaderboard appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!