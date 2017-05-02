‘2017 Democracy Day lecture will address critical challenges’

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Save Democracy Group Africa (SDGA), on Tuesday said the 2017 Nigeria Democracy Day Lecture was designed to answer critical questions that would promote sustainable democracy in the country.

Director-General of the organisation, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, told newsmen that the one-day event with the theme “Sustainable Democracy and the National Question’’ would hold on May 31 in Abuja.

Okwenna said that the event would provide the opportunity for in-depth assessment of challenges bedevilling the country which had effects on the sustenance of democracy and good governance.

According to him, experts shall attempt to find deliberate strategies for tackling fundamental issues and discuss options toward promoting democratic practice in the country.

He said that the country was in dire need of formidable opposition at all tiers of government to ensure that elected officials imbibed democratic culture in governance.

“The onus lies on the democrats to rise up and keep on talking; democratic governance is all about dialogue; it is all about the power of the people.

“If you think you are not making progress, you may be making progress on the side of the people.

“And, if the man on the seat is not hearing you, the people are hearing you and you know the power of the people; so, that is why you must continue to talk.

“But, I have no doubt whatsoever that we are making progress. It is not the way it was in May, 2015 that it is today; things are changing,’’ Okwenna said.

Nigeria Democracy Day Lecture was instituted to commemorate the country’s return to democracy on May 29, 1999.

It is a non-partisan platform created to engender dialogue among the political class across political parties on public policy issues.

