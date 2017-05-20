2017 Hajj: Kano Pilgrims Board remits N4bn to NAHCON

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it had so far remitted N4billion to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), as part payment for this year’s Hajj seats allocated to the state. The board’s Permanent Secretary, Malam Abba Yakubu, disclosed this on Friday in Kano at a two-day capacity building workshop organised for staff…

The post 2017 Hajj: Kano Pilgrims Board remits N4bn to NAHCON appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

