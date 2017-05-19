2017 Hajj: Kano Pilgrims Board remits N4bn to NAHCON – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
2017 Hajj: Kano Pilgrims Board remits N4bn to NAHCON
The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board says it had so far remitted N4 billion to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), as part payment for this year's Hajj seats allocated to the state. The board's Permanent Secretary, Abba Yakubu, disclosed …
