2017 ITTF World Championships: Onaolapo thrashes Cyprus’ Savva to top group

Just like his compatriot, Ojo Onaolapo was in superb form against Cyprus’ Christos Savva in the men’s preliminary round of the 2017 ITTF World Championships holding in Dusseldorf, Germany.

With support from the German fans, Onaolapo put every ball at the right place to silent his opponent in the entertaining encounter.

It was the Nigerian that took the lead and he maintained this form to thrash his opponent 4-0.

Onaolapo: “I am aiming to advance from the group and i know that starting well will be good for me to achieve my first aim in the competition. It was not an easy match but i was able to put everything right to claim my desired victory. We are four in the group and i must ensure i made it from the group by winning all my matches.”

The post 2017 ITTF World Championships: Onaolapo thrashes Cyprus’ Savva to top group appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

