2017 JAMB Change Of Course/Institution Has Commenced

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

It has been reportedly brought to our notice that the 2017 JAMB Change of Course/Institution Process has begun. According to the reports we received, this process can only be done at the accredited CBT Centres. Before you head out to check if this process has started at an accredited CBT Centre around you, please ensure …

