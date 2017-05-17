Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017: JAMB Deduct 100 Marks From Candidate, See Why (Screenshots)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

JAMB Deduct Marks From Candidate. A Concerned Candidate who took the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board UTME this 2017 had just sent in this Screenshot (See Below) Where 100 Marks were deducted from her score….. The reason behind the deduction, according to JAMB is involvement in Examination Misconduct and Malpractice which the Candidate denied. Do You …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post 2017: JAMB Deduct 100 Marks From Candidate, See Why (Screenshots) appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.