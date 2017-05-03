2017 JAMB Mock Examination Result is Out
Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB mock examination result is out and now available online.
This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) MOCK EXAMINATION conducted on Saturday 29th April, 2017 that they can now check their scores online.
