2017 JAMB Mock Examination Result is Out

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB mock examination result is out and now available online.

This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) MOCK EXAMINATION conducted on Saturday 29th   April, 2017 that they can now check their scores online.

