2017 NBCUniversal Upfronts: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson & More Attend

BellaNaija

The 2017 Upfronts Presentations have kicked off with NBCUniversal's event which held today at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Biel, Kristen …



and more »