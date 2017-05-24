2017 NNPC/Chevron Undergraduate Scholarship Awards List Of Successful Shortlisted Candidates Out (Print Your Scholarship Invitation Letter)

Information reaching us is that the 2017 NNPC/Chevron Undergraduate Scholarship Awards shortlisted applicants list is out. A message containing a link was sent to all shortlisted applicants phone numbers and email addresses.

Process To Follow On How To Print The Scholarship Invitation Letter

(1) Follow the link sent to your phone number and email address

(2)Login with your username and password

(3) Upload your picture

(4) Then download your invitation letter.

NB: Once you log in, the date and venue of your examination will be displayed.

The test will be conducted on Saturday 27 may 2017.

We Wish You The Best Of Luck!!!

