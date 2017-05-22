2017 Rocco Forte Open Results & Leaderboard
Alvaro Quiros has won the 2017 Rocco Forte Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 14 under par at the Verdura Golf Course.
2017 Rocco Forte Open Results
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Alvaro Quiros
|270
|-14
|2nd
|Zander Lombard
|270
|-14
|3rd
|Haotong Li
|271
|-13
|4th
|Pep Angles
|272
|-12
|5th
|Marcus Fraser
|273
|-11
|5th
|Jason Scrivener
|273
|-11
|7th
|David Horsey
|274
|-10
|8th
|Mark Foster
|275
|-9
|8th
|Julien Guerrier
|275
|-9
|8th
|Marcel Siem
|275
|-9
|11th
|Michael Hoey
|276
|-8
|11th
|Robert Karlsson
|276
|-8
|11th
|Mikko Korhonen
|276
|-8
|11th
|Jbe Kruger
|276
|-8
|11th
|Tom Lewis
|276
|-8
|11th
|Stuart Manley
|276
|-8
|11th
|Lee Slattery
|276
|-8
|18th
|Johan Carlsson
|277
|-7
|18th
|Eduardo De La Riva
|277
|-7
|18th
|Daniel Im
|277
|-7
|18th
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|277
|-7
|18th
|Sebastian Soderberg
|277
|-7
|23rd
|Thomas Bjørn
|278
|-6
|23rd
|Gary Hurley
|278
|-6
|23rd
|James Morrison
|278
|-6
|23rd
|Renato Paratore
|278
|-6
|27th
|Alexander Björk
|279
|-5
|27th
|Ben Evans
|279
|-5
|27th
|Oliver Fisher
|279
|-5
|27th
|Garrick Porteous
|279
|-5
|31st
|Austin Connelly
|280
|-4
|31st
|Sebastian Heisele
|280
|-4
|31st
|Eirik Tage Johansen
|280
|-4
|31st
|José-Filipe Lima
|280
|-4
|31st
|Chris Paisley
|280
|-4
|31st
|Julian Suri
|280
|-4
|31st
|Romain Wattel
|280
|-4
|38th
|Marcus Armitage
|281
|-3
|38th
|Jens Dantorp
|281
|-3
|38th
|Andrew Dodt
|281
|-3
|38th
|Scott Jamieson
|281
|-3
|38th
|Paul Maddy
|281
|-3
|38th
|Wade Ormsby
|281
|-3
|38th
|Eddie Pepperell
|281
|-3
|38th
|Haydn Porteous
|281
|-3
|38th
|Matt Wallace
|281
|-3
|38th
|Jeff Winther
|281
|-3
|48th
|Nathan Kimsey
|282
|-2
|48th
|Francesco Laporta
|282
|-2
|48th
|Matteo Manassero
|282
|-2
|48th
|Richard Mcevoy
|282
|-2
|48th
|Adrien Saddier
|282
|-2
|48th
|Jordan Smith
|282
|-2
|48th
|Steve Webster
|282
|-2
|55th
|Roope Kakko
|283
|-1
|55th
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|283
|-1
|55th
|John Parry
|283
|-1
|58th
|Clément Berardo
|284
|0
|58th
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|284
|0
|58th
|Jamie Donaldson
|284
|0
|58th
|Niclas Johansson
|284
|0
|58th
|Richard S. Johnson
|284
|0
|63rd
|Nick Cullen
|285
|1
|63rd
|Oscar Lengden
|285
|1
|65th
|Thomas Detry
|286
|2
|66th
|Jamie Rutherford
|287
|3
|67th
|Luca Cianchetti (a)
|288
|4
|67th
|Paul Peterson
|288
|4
|67th
|Oscar Stark
|288
|4
|70th
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|289
|5
|71st
|Lorenzo Gagli
|291
|7
|72nd
|Mike Weir
|292
|8
