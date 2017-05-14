2017 share of voice for global smartphone brands revealed

Latest report by by Teksight edge Limited , TSE, a Lagos-based PR agency has captured first quarter 2017 share of voice, SoV, for global smartphone brands as the battle for media dominance and ultimately top of mind awareness, TOMA, intensify among global handsets manufacturers.

While big brands battle for local market leadership, Techno Mobile has continued to grow strong media presence across Africa markets being the overall leader by market share in five major markets including Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia.

On the other hand, other brands, according to the report, which maintained marginal presence across media-a pattern also reflected Q1 2016.

Impressions collated and analyzed in this report by TSE are largely online impressions for eighteen mobile brands across Nigeria markets and the globe.

From the report, big brands led the pack on month-by-month engagement of audiences across the space.

On the other hand, Tecno Mobile, a major Africa market competition has grown brand impressions in the first quarter with activities following the concurrent launch of Tecno L9/ L9 plus and Camon CX/ CX Air flagships.

The former being the brand’s next generation battery focus smartphone with fast charge technology and the latter its latest Camon series phone.

iPhone and the Apple brand impressions, according to the study , plateaued Q1 2017 from a Q4 2016 peak; riding on the wave of a successful iPhone 7/ iphone 7 plus launch last year and growing demands for iPhone products from emerging markets.

The Tecno Mobile brand on its part has continued to grow its profile through strategic partnerships; moving upward from Africa markets to markets in Middle-east, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

TSE media analysis for Q1 2017 covered markets including: Nigeria, Kenya, China, Europe, America, South Africa, Russia, France, Germany, Japan and Korea.

On the local scene, Tecno continues to control the larger part of mobile SoV at fifty percent (50%) while Apple and Nokia brands square at 8% respectively.

As the first quarter wraps up, mobile makers gear up for Q2 engagements which historically shapes the winners and losers chart at the end of the fiscal year.

The post 2017 share of voice for global smartphone brands revealed appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

