2017 UNICEF Charity Polo: Access Bank Plc Donates N10m To UNICEF

*As Leighton Kings Win Charity Shield

BY Onukogu Kanayochuqu Jubal

Access Bank Plc.’s donation of the sum of N10m to charity was one of the highlights of the prestigious Access Bank/UNICEF Charity Shield International Polo Tournament which came to a thrilling climax over the weekend.

The donation, made through UNICEF, was presented at the Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Club in

Kaduna by the bank’s CEO, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, in support of the UNICEF’s campaign against HIV/AIDS pandemic among Nigerian children.

Access Bank and Fifth Chukker have, over the years, supported UNICEF and empowered people in Baraban Jos Community and environs in Kaduna.

Wigwe, who led other top officials of Access Bank to the grand finale, expressed delight that the tourney had remained committed to its main objective of reaching out to the less-privileged children in the society.

“We have been working in Kaduna, in collaboration with Fifth Chukker Polo & Country Resort and UNICEF to elevate quality of [the people’s] lives. We need to do a lot more in support of these orphans and vulnerable children (OVCs) to enable them look forward to a better tomorrow,” Wigwe said.

UNICEF Deputy Country Representative Perlini Ironside, who received the donation, thanked the bank for its assistance and pointed out that, through the donation, UNICEF would be able to provide care and support for orphans and vulnerable children in focus areas of the state Kaduna State.

The cheque presentation which was witness by the Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Lamido Sanusi (III), Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and diplomats at the closing ceremony, following the 10-7 victory of Leighton Kings over Keffi Ponys in the final game of the tourney, to win their fifth Charity Shield title.

