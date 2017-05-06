2017 UTME: Correction Of JAMB Registration Data Ends Today By 9pm
Following the closure of the registration portal for 2017 UTME yesterday, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that Correction of Registration Data will end Today, 6th of May, 2017 by 9pm. Correction of registration data includes: Correction of Name Correction of Passport Photograph Correction of UTME Subject Combination Correction of Choices of Institution/Courses …
