2017 UTME: Crosschecking of data closes midnight Saturday
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged prospective candidates for its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to crosscheck the data on their registration forms for the last time on May 6. The board’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the call in an interview with the News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos. The call comes ahead of the 2017 UTME scheduled for May 13 across 633 centres nationwide.
