Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 UTME: JAMB made N8.5bn from sale of forms

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

FOLLOWING the close of registration for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, today Friday, May 5, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has raked in N8.5bn from the sale of forms. NAIJ.com gathered that an unprecedented number of 1.7 million candidates registered for the examination. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB head of information, who said […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.