2017 Volvo China Open Results & Leaderboard

Alexander Levy has won the 2017 Volvo China Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 17 under par at the Topwin Golf & Country Club.

2017 Volvo China Open Results

The 2017 Volvo China Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Alexander Levy 271 -17 2nd Dylan Frittelli 271 -17 3rd Pablo Larrazábal 272 -16 4th Bernd Wiesberger 273 -15 4th Chris Wood 273 -15 6th Ross Fisher 274 -14 6th Y. E. Yang 274 -14 8th George Coetzee 275 -13 9th Jorge Campillo 276 -12 9th Soomin Lee 276 -12 11th Haotong Li 277 -11 11th Mike Lorenzo-Vera 277 -11 13th Benjamin Hebert 278 -10 13th Michael Hendry 278 -10 13th Raphaël Jacquelin 278 -10 13th Kyongjun Moon 278 -10 13th Justin Walters 278 -10 18th Darren Fichardt 279 -9 18th Rikard Karlberg 279 -9 18th Phachara Khongwatmai 279 -9 18th Renato Paratore 279 -9 18th Julien Quesne 279 -9 18th Brandon Stone 279 -9 24th Yi Cao 280 -8 24th Johan Carlsson 280 -8 24th Rak Cho 280 -8 24th David Lipsky 280 -8 24th Jaco van Zyl 280 -8 24th Romain Wattel 280 -8 24th Ashun Wu 280 -8 31st Joost Luiten 281 -7 31st James Morrison 281 -7 31st Thorbjørn Olesen 281 -7 31st Peter Uihlein 281 -7 31st Fabrizio Zanotti 281 -7 36th S.S.P Chawrasia 282 -6 36th Nacho Elvira 282 -6 36th Ricardo Gouveia 282 -6 36th Mikko Ilonen 282 -6 36th Matteo Manassero 282 -6 36th Sam Walker 282 -6 42th Pep Angles 283 -5 42th Nicolas Colsaerts 283 -5 42th Paul Peterson 283 -5 42th Marcel Siem 283 -5 42th Matthew Southgate 283 -5 42th Graeme Storm 283 -5 48th Felipe Aguilar 284 -4 48th Sam Brazel 284 -4 48th Thomas Detry 284 -4 48th Bradley Dredge 284 -4 48th Thongchai Jaidee 284 -4 48th Jason Norris 284 -4 48th Bernd Ritthammer 284 -4 48th Robert Rock 284 -4 56th Lucas Bjerregaard 285 -3 56th David Howell 285 -3 56th Chris Paisley 285 -3 59th Brett Rumford 286 -2 59th Jeunghun Wang 286 -2 59th Wo-cheng Ye (AM) 286 -2 62nd Richie Ramsay 287 -1 62nd Zi-han She 287 -1 64th Jinho Choi 289 1 65th Dean Burmester 290 2 65th Matthew Guyatt 290 2 67th Hongfu Wu 294 6

