2017 Volvo China Open Results & Leaderboard
Alexander Levy has won the 2017 Volvo China Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 17 under par at the Topwin Golf & Country Club.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Alexander Levy
|271
|-17
|2nd
|Dylan Frittelli
|271
|-17
|3rd
|Pablo Larrazábal
|272
|-16
|4th
|Bernd Wiesberger
|273
|-15
|4th
|Chris Wood
|273
|-15
|6th
|Ross Fisher
|274
|-14
|6th
|Y. E. Yang
|274
|-14
|8th
|George Coetzee
|275
|-13
|9th
|Jorge Campillo
|276
|-12
|9th
|Soomin Lee
|276
|-12
|11th
|Haotong Li
|277
|-11
|11th
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|277
|-11
|13th
|Benjamin Hebert
|278
|-10
|13th
|Michael Hendry
|278
|-10
|13th
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|278
|-10
|13th
|Kyongjun Moon
|278
|-10
|13th
|Justin Walters
|278
|-10
|18th
|Darren Fichardt
|279
|-9
|18th
|Rikard Karlberg
|279
|-9
|18th
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|279
|-9
|18th
|Renato Paratore
|279
|-9
|18th
|Julien Quesne
|279
|-9
|18th
|Brandon Stone
|279
|-9
|24th
|Yi Cao
|280
|-8
|24th
|Johan Carlsson
|280
|-8
|24th
|Rak Cho
|280
|-8
|24th
|David Lipsky
|280
|-8
|24th
|Jaco van Zyl
|280
|-8
|24th
|Romain Wattel
|280
|-8
|24th
|Ashun Wu
|280
|-8
|31st
|Joost Luiten
|281
|-7
|31st
|James Morrison
|281
|-7
|31st
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|281
|-7
|31st
|Peter Uihlein
|281
|-7
|31st
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|281
|-7
|36th
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|282
|-6
|36th
|Nacho Elvira
|282
|-6
|36th
|Ricardo Gouveia
|282
|-6
|36th
|Mikko Ilonen
|282
|-6
|36th
|Matteo Manassero
|282
|-6
|36th
|Sam Walker
|282
|-6
|42th
|Pep Angles
|283
|-5
|42th
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|283
|-5
|42th
|Paul Peterson
|283
|-5
|42th
|Marcel Siem
|283
|-5
|42th
|Matthew Southgate
|283
|-5
|42th
|Graeme Storm
|283
|-5
|48th
|Felipe Aguilar
|284
|-4
|48th
|Sam Brazel
|284
|-4
|48th
|Thomas Detry
|284
|-4
|48th
|Bradley Dredge
|284
|-4
|48th
|Thongchai Jaidee
|284
|-4
|48th
|Jason Norris
|284
|-4
|48th
|Bernd Ritthammer
|284
|-4
|48th
|Robert Rock
|284
|-4
|56th
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|285
|-3
|56th
|David Howell
|285
|-3
|56th
|Chris Paisley
|285
|-3
|59th
|Brett Rumford
|286
|-2
|59th
|Jeunghun Wang
|286
|-2
|59th
|Wo-cheng Ye (AM)
|286
|-2
|62nd
|Richie Ramsay
|287
|-1
|62nd
|Zi-han She
|287
|-1
|64th
|Jinho Choi
|289
|1
|65th
|Dean Burmester
|290
|2
|65th
|Matthew Guyatt
|290
|2
|67th
|Hongfu Wu
|294
|6
