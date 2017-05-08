2017 Wells Fargo Championship Results & Leaderboard
Brian Harman has won the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the Eagle Point Golf Club.
2017 Wells Fargo Championship Results
The 2017 Wells Fargo Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.
|Positions
|Players
|Total Strokes
|Scores
|1st
|Brian Harman
|278
|-10
|2nd
|Dustin Johnson
|279
|-9
|2nd
|Pat Perez
|279
|-9
|4th
|Jon Rahm
|280
|-8
|5th
|Smylie Kaufman
|281
|-7
|5th
|Kevin Tway
|281
|-7
|5th
|Seung-yul Noh
|281
|-7
|8th
|Jonathan Randolph
|282
|-6
|8th
|Billy Hurley III
|282
|-6
|8th
|Nick Taylor
|282
|-6
|8th
|Byeong Hun An
|282
|-6
|12th
|EnglandPaul Casey
|283
|-5
|12th
|D.A. Points
|283
|-5
|12th
|Morgan Hoffmann
|283
|-5
|12th
|Zac Blair
|283
|-5
|12th
|Vaughn Taylor
|283
|-5
|12th
|Patrick Reed
|283
|-5
|18th
|Brandon Hagy
|284
|-4
|18th
|Ben Martin
|284
|-4
|18th
|Zach Johnson
|284
|-4
|18th
|David Lingmerth
|284
|-4
|18th
|Graeme McDowell
|284
|-4
|18th
|Phil Mickelson
|284
|-4
|24th
|Xander Schauffele
|285
|-3
|24th
|Robert Streb
|285
|-3
|24th
|JT Poston
|285
|-3
|24th
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|285
|-3
|24th
|Shane Lowry
|285
|-3
|24th
|Mark Anderson
|285
|-3
|24th
|Francesco Molinari
|285
|-3
|31st
|Brett Drewitt
|286
|-2
|31st
|Spencer Levin
|286
|-2
|31st
|Chad Collins
|286
|-2
|31st
|Mackenzie Hughes
|286
|-2
|31st
|Alex Noren
|286
|-2
|36th
|Adam Scott
|287
|-1
|36th
|Julian Etulain
|287
|-1
|36th
|Bryce Molder
|287
|-1
|36th
|Daniel Berger
|287
|-1
|36th
|J.B. Holmes
|287
|-1
|36th
|John Peterson
|287
|-1
|42nd
|Tag Ridings
|288
|E
|42nd
|Tyrone van Aswegen
|288
|E
|42nd
|Emiliano Grillo
|288
|E
|42nd
|Kyle Reifers
|288
|E
|42nd
|Martin Laird
|288
|E
|42nd
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|288
|E
|42nd
|Chez Reavie
|288
|E
|49th
|Hudson Swafford
|289
|1
|49th
|Seamus Power
|289
|1
|49th
|Retief Goosen
|289
|1
|52nd
|Lucas Glover
|290
|2
|52nd
|Curtis Luck
|290
|2
|52nd
|Luke List
|290
|2
|52nd
|Hunter Mahan
|290
|2
|52nd
|Robby Shelton
|290
|2
|52nd
|Tyler Aldridge
|290
|2
|52nd
|Brian Gay
|290
|2
|59th
|Justin Lower
|291
|3
|59th
|James Hahn
|291
|3
|59th
|Ryan Armour
|291
|3
|59th
|Nick Watney
|291
|3
|63rd
|Shawn Stefani
|292
|4
|63rd
|Grayson Murray
|292
|4
|63rd
|Ricky Barnes
|292
|4
|66th
|J.J. Henry
|293
|5
|66th
|Jason Kokrak
|293
|5
|66th
|Ryan Blaum
|293
|5
|66th
|Matt Jones
|293
|5
|66th
|Patton Kizzire
|293
|5
|71st
|Chris Kirk
|296
|8
|71st
|Brad Fritsch
|296
|8
|73rd
|Miguel Angel Carballo
|297
|9
|74th
|Ken Duke
|298
|10
