2017 Wells Fargo Championship Results & Leaderboard

Brian Harman has won the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the Eagle Point Golf Club.

2017 Wells Fargo Championship Results

The 2017 Wells Fargo Championship results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Brian Harman 278 -10 2nd Dustin Johnson 279 -9 2nd Pat Perez 279 -9 4th Jon Rahm 280 -8 5th Smylie Kaufman 281 -7 5th Kevin Tway 281 -7 5th Seung-yul Noh 281 -7 8th Jonathan Randolph 282 -6 8th Billy Hurley III 282 -6 8th Nick Taylor 282 -6 8th Byeong Hun An 282 -6 12th EnglandPaul Casey 283 -5 12th D.A. Points 283 -5 12th Morgan Hoffmann 283 -5 12th Zac Blair 283 -5 12th Vaughn Taylor 283 -5 12th Patrick Reed 283 -5 18th Brandon Hagy 284 -4 18th Ben Martin 284 -4 18th Zach Johnson 284 -4 18th David Lingmerth 284 -4 18th Graeme McDowell 284 -4 18th Phil Mickelson 284 -4 24th Xander Schauffele 285 -3 24th Robert Streb 285 -3 24th JT Poston 285 -3 24th Rafael Cabrera Bello 285 -3 24th Shane Lowry 285 -3 24th Mark Anderson 285 -3 24th Francesco Molinari 285 -3 31st Brett Drewitt 286 -2 31st Spencer Levin 286 -2 31st Chad Collins 286 -2 31st Mackenzie Hughes 286 -2 31st Alex Noren 286 -2 36th Adam Scott 287 -1 36th Julian Etulain 287 -1 36th Bryce Molder 287 -1 36th Daniel Berger 287 -1 36th J.B. Holmes 287 -1 36th John Peterson 287 -1 42nd Tag Ridings 288 E 42nd Tyrone van Aswegen 288 E 42nd Emiliano Grillo 288 E 42nd Kyle Reifers 288 E 42nd Martin Laird 288 E 42nd Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 288 E 42nd Chez Reavie 288 E 49th Hudson Swafford 289 1 49th Seamus Power 289 1 49th Retief Goosen 289 1 52nd Lucas Glover 290 2 52nd Curtis Luck 290 2 52nd Luke List 290 2 52nd Hunter Mahan 290 2 52nd Robby Shelton 290 2 52nd Tyler Aldridge 290 2 52nd Brian Gay 290 2 59th Justin Lower 291 3 59th James Hahn 291 3 59th Ryan Armour 291 3 59th Nick Watney 291 3 63rd Shawn Stefani 292 4 63rd Grayson Murray 292 4 63rd Ricky Barnes 292 4 66th J.J. Henry 293 5 66th Jason Kokrak 293 5 66th Ryan Blaum 293 5 66th Matt Jones 293 5 66th Patton Kizzire 293 5 71st Chris Kirk 296 8 71st Brad Fritsch 296 8 73rd Miguel Angel Carballo 297 9 74th Ken Duke 298 10

