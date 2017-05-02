2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Results & Leaderboard

Blixt/Smith has won the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a 1 shot lead and a score of 27 under par at the TPC Louisiana.

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Results

The 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Scores 1st Blixt/Smith -27 1st Kisner/Brown -27 3rd Kraft/Tway -23 4th Spieth/Palmer -22 5th Dufner/Kizzire -19 5th B. Koepka/C. Koepka -19 5th Watson/Holmes -19 5th Cabrera/Etulain -19 5th Thomas/Cauley -19 5th C. Hoffman/Watney -19 11th Schauffele/Ridings -18 11th Murray/Percy -18 11th Stuard/Stroud -18 14th Lingmerth/Lee -17 14th Stricker/Kelly -17 14th Reed/Cantlay -17 14th Harman/Wagner -17 14th Van Aswegen/Goosen -17 14th Jacobson/Wilcox -17 14th M. Hoffman/Villegas -17 14th Thompson/Wilkinson -17 22nd Barnes/Jones -16 22nd Hearn/DeLaet -16 24th Grace/Oosthuizen -15 24th Henry/Hoge -15 24th Merritt/Streb -15 24th Cejka/Kjeldsen -15 24th Choi/Wi -15 29th Bryan/Blaum -14 29th Stanley/Ruffels -14 29th Reifers/Johnston -14 32nd Ogilvy/Poulter -13 32nd Bozzelli/Poston -13 32nd Swafford/English -13 32nd Matsuyama/Tanihara -13 36th M. Kim/Hagy -12

