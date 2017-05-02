Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Results & Leaderboard

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Blixt/Smith has won the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with a 1 shot lead and a score of 27 under par at the TPC Louisiana.

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Results

The 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Scores
1st Blixt/Smith -27
1st Kisner/Brown -27
3rd Kraft/Tway -23
4th Spieth/Palmer -22
5th Dufner/Kizzire -19
5th B. Koepka/C. Koepka -19
5th Watson/Holmes -19
5th Cabrera/Etulain -19
5th Thomas/Cauley -19
5th C. Hoffman/Watney -19
11th Schauffele/Ridings -18
11th Murray/Percy -18
11th Stuard/Stroud -18
14th Lingmerth/Lee -17
14th Stricker/Kelly -17
14th Reed/Cantlay -17
14th Harman/Wagner -17
14th Van Aswegen/Goosen -17
14th Jacobson/Wilcox -17
14th M. Hoffman/Villegas -17
14th Thompson/Wilkinson -17
22nd Barnes/Jones -16
22nd Hearn/DeLaet -16
24th Grace/Oosthuizen -15
24th Henry/Hoge -15
24th Merritt/Streb -15
24th Cejka/Kjeldsen -15
24th Choi/Wi -15
29th Bryan/Blaum -14
29th Stanley/Ruffels -14
29th Reifers/Johnston -14
32nd Ogilvy/Poulter -13
32nd Bozzelli/Poston -13
32nd Swafford/English -13
32nd Matsuyama/Tanihara -13
36th M. Kim/Hagy -12

The post 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Results & Leaderboard appeared first on Golf and Course.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.