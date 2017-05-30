Pages Navigation Menu

2017/2018 ABUAD Official Cut Off Mark Released | What Is ABUAD Cut Off 2017 – CHECK HERE

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Education

ABUAD Official Cut off Mark For 2017/18 Academic Session is Out.

The management of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD ) wishes to inform all aspirants that the JAMB official cut off mark for 2017/18 academic session has been released by the University.

ABUAD Official Cut Off Mark

The cut off marks for Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) is 180

Please if your first choice institution is ABUAD and you did not make the above stated cut off mark, I will advise you to change your Institution to another school that you are qualified.

