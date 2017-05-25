2017/2018 Igbinedion University Admission Screening Announced (See Date & How To Apply)

The management of Igbinedion University, Okada has announced its undergraduate admission screening exercise for 2017/2018 academic session.

Available Courses

ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES (Economics & Development Studies, English, Geography & Regional Planning, Mass Communication, Political Science & Public Administration, International Relations, Sociology & Anthropology, Theatre Arts)

SANUSI LAMIDO SANUSI COLLEGE OF BUSINESS AND MANAGEMENT STUDIES (Accounting, Banking & Finance, Business Administration)

OBA EREDUAUWA COLLEGE OF LAW (Bachelor of Law, LL.B)

GENERAL ABDULSALAMI ABUBAKAR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING (Civil, Chemical, Computer, Electrical/Electronics, Mechanical, Petroleum Engineering)

OBA OKUNADE SIJUWADE COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES (Medicine & Surgery, Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing Science)

COLLEGE OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES (Chemistry & Industrial Chemistry, Computer Science & Information Technology, Microbiology)

DORA AKUNYILI COLLEGE OF PHARMACY (Pharmacy)

General Entry Requirements

To be eligible for admission into the four-year disciplines and five or six-year professional programmes, candidates must possess a minimum of five credits at the GCE/WAEC, SSCE/NECO, or SSCE/NABTEB certificate examinations, which must include English Language and Mathematics at not more than two sittings.

In addition, candidates seeking admission into Law must possess at least a credit pass in Literature in English. Candidates awaiting GCE/NECO SSCE/WAEC SSCE/NABTEB results are also encouraged to apply provided the results would be available by September, when the new session commences.

Candidate may also seek admission into the 200 level of the degree programmes with the following qualifications:

-Passes in at least two subjects at the Advanced level and an additional subject at the subsidiary level in the General Certificate of Education Examination. The subjects must constitute a suitable preliminary to the intended courses.

-Diploma/NCE at credit level pass and above in the appropriate subjects from a recognized institution.

-IJMB in the appropriate subjects.

-First Degree in relevant discipline.

In all these cases, candidates must also satisfy the requirements for matriculation viz: five credit passes at the GCE/WAEC SSCE/NECO SSCE/NABTEB Certificate examinations.

Candidate are required to show evidence of application to JAMB

UTME Requirement

Candidates applying for admission are required to sit for UTME and obtain the prescribed cut-off marks. This is a statutory requirement for entry into Nigerian universities

Transfer Students

In addition, for students seeking transfer from another institution of higher degree of learning to Igbinedion University, Okada, an official copy of Academic Transcript is required.

Age

Candidates who are above 22 years of age will not be deemed eligible for admission. Older candidates may be admitted under exceptional circumstances.

How to Apply

Candidates are to visit to complete the online application form.

Please ensure your meet the requirements before applying.

Accommodation

Accommodation is provided for all STUDENTS at the Okada Wonderland Estate.

Fees and Finances

IUO charges moderate and affordable fees. For details on payment of fees and other financial regulations, please click here

Scholarships

In line with our foundation principles of providing unequalled opportunity for learning and promotion of knowledge, Igbinedion University Okada offers generous scholarships towards the development of scientific research and studies in the humanities in the following disciplines: Banking and Finance, Chemical Science, Microbiology, Sociology, Political Science, Theatre Arts, English, Geography & Regional Planning, Business Administration, Biochemistry, Physiology, and Anatomy. The scholarships are offered on merit and first-come-first served basis.

Post-UTME Screening Date and Centres

Upon completion of your admission form online, you will choose your preferred screening centre. Your screening date will also be provided on your acknowledgement slip upon completion of the admission process.

The first screening holds May 27th, 2017.

Post-UTME Screening Centres

BENIN CITY

Igbinedion Educatioin Centre, M.M Way, Benin City

LAGOS

Agbeyewa Memorial Secondary School, Association Avenue, Ilupeju Estate

ENUGU

Government Secondary School, Opposite Shoprite, Abakiliki Road, Enugu

ABUJA

Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja

Candidates who chose Igbinedion University, Okada as their first and second choice JAMB (UMTE) should also attend the screening exercise.

The post 2017/2018 Igbinedion University Admission Screening Announced (See Date & How To Apply) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

